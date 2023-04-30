Jasper, Ind. – SWICACC Hosted their Talent Show Fundraiser “SWICACC’s Got Talent” Saturday Night

Community members gathered at The Calumet in Jasper last night to participate in a fundraiser for our local child advocacy center.

Organizers have hosted previous events such as a murder mystery party and “Dancing with SWICACC” with the goal of raising money to support child victims of abuse at the organization’s Center on 5th Street.

SWICACC’s Got Talent took over the stage last night with local performers who competed for Top Fundraiser and Crowd’s Choice Awards.

Speed painter, Matt Koerner, ended the night having raised the most money to earn the Top Fundraising Award and The Fresh Trash trash can drummers wooed the audience to be chosen as the Crowd’s Choice Award winner.

Entertainment on the stage wasn’t the only fun offered at the kickback. Attendees also enjoyed a dessert paddle raise and silent auction. New to this year’s activities was a centerpiece auction where local designers created the table decorations for the evening before each piece was bid on by hopeful supporters.

Although the total amount being donated from SWICACC’s Got Talent is not yet known, Tammy Lampert reported last year’s gathering raised about $16,000. As the Executive Director of SWICACC, she made time to speak with our staff last night to explain more about the organization, what these funds will be used for, and how anyone who may be interested in getting involved can start that process.

Be sure to tune in to future newscasts on WBDC this week to hear from Tammy and about the success of this year’s SWICACC annual kickback.