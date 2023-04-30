Jasper, Ind. – A Jasper man is facing battery charges.

Saturday evening, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to 1308 Vine in reference to a female subject who was battered.

Upon investigation, the suspect of the battery, 53-Year-Old, Daniel Voight, was located and apprehended.

After further investigation, Voight was arrested and taken to the Dubois County Security Center. Voight is facing charges of strangulation, domestic battery prior conviction, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, multiple counts of disorderly conduct, and intimidation.