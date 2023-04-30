Jasper, Ind. – A Jasper Man was Arrested After Drugs were Found in His Hotel Room.

Yesterday afternoon, Jasper Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Auto Zone parking lot.

Upon initial investigation, it was found that the driver, who was identified as 56-Year-Old, Terry Taylor, had been driving without a license.

A K9 unit was brought to the scene and gave a positive indication on the vehicle.

When officers searched the vehicle they found a large amount of prescription pills that belonged to a female passenger, who claimed the bottles for them were in a hotel room rented by Taylor.

Officers went to the hotel room to verify the female subject’s prescriptions and when they arrived, a strong odor of raw marijuana was noticed.

After obtaining a search warrant for the hotel room officers were able to locate inside methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia, that was determined to belong to Taylor.

Taylor was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle when never having received a license.