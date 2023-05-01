The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for missing 17-year-old Sydney Eve Baker of Morristown, Indiana.

Sydney is white, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen at midnight on April 30th, 2023, wearing pajama pants before disappearing about 25 miles east of Indianapolis. She may require medical assistance and is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Sydney Eve Baker please contact the Shelby County Sheriff at (317)398-6661 or dial 911.