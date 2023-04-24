The Dubois County Highway Department advised that Duff Road Southeast, between 600 West and 650 West, will close on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 for concrete work.

At approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday crews will place signs in the area of the closure that is expected to last until around noon on Wednesday, April 26th. The Dubois County Highway Department asks that motorists seek alternate travel routes during this time.

Questions about the closure or other concerns can be directed to Micaela Spayd at the Dubois County Highway Department by calling (812)482-5505.