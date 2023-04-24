Units with the Jasper Police Department responded to an accident at the intersection of State Road 56 and North 350 West just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Upon arrival, officers determined a two-vehicle collision occurred.

A 1994 Chevy GMT, driven by 61-year-old Gregory Sermersheim, was maintaining a path of travel when 88-year-old Gregory Hudson Sr. attempted to turn south onto N 350 W in his 2021 Chevy Silverado and the two collided.

EMS evaluated both drivers at the scene where Hudson Sr. was treated for a laceration on his hand. Both vehicles were considered a total loss and towed by Uebelhors due to disabling damage.