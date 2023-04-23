Warrick County, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are conducting a death investigation in Warrick County.

The investigation began after an individual saw a body Saturday morning at the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in the northwest area of Warrick County.

The Warrick County Coroner has taken possession of the body and an autopsy will be scheduled.

The Victim’s identity is being withheld at this time until the family can be notified.

Officials are asking that anyone with information related to the investigation contact the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536, or the Warrick County Dispatch at 812-897-1200. We will keep you up to date with the story as it develops.