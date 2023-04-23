Christine Belle (Clark) Epperson, age 68, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Evansville, IN.

She was born to Jesse T. Clark and Hazel (Dearborn) Lauster on December 20, 1954, in English, IN.

Christine enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and cooking. She loved her family, especially her grandchild. She will be missed by her family and her friends.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years Elvert Epperson, her children Fredrick (Deborah) Epperson and Christopher Epperson, and her grandchildren; Cheyenne and Shelby Epperson, Gavin Childers, Daniel and Megan Matheney, and Everett Epperson.

Christine is preceded in death by her parents, her son Micheal Epperson, and her siblings Thelma Dilling, Evelyn Pascal, and 2 younger brothers.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Thursday from 9:00 am until service time of 1:00 pm.

Following the funeral service cremation has been chosen.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Christine Epperson.