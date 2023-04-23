Huntingburg, Ind. – Veterans and Athletes United is displaying its Fallen Heroes Memorial Dog Tag Flag in Huntingburg.

The Memorial will be out for the public to view on Saturday, April 29th, and Sunday, April 30th at the 4th Street entrance to Market Street Park.

The Memorial is made of 7,040 dog tags that create an image of the American flag. It also has 50 gold stars to honor Gold Star Families nationwide.

The flag is built and funded by veterans and has traveled to more than 50 locations nationwide. All proceeds from its travel go to support Gold Star family Organizations and GWOT Memorial Foundations’ mission to build a national memorial in Washington, D.C.

If you want to learn more about the Memorial or VAU you can visit their website at www.vetsau.com/memorial.