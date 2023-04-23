Ferdinand, Ind. – The Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County will be hosting its annual Ferdinand Garlic Mustard Pull.

Garlic Mustard is an invasive plant that needs to be controlled due to it blocking sunlight to native plants, taking their water and nutrients, and releasing chemicals hindering the growth of plants such as trees among other things.

ISAC’s Garlic Mustard pull will be held on Wednesday, April 26th, from 4 PM to 7 PM EDT at the Ferdinand State Forest, with meet up at the gatehouse by the forest entrance.

You do not need to RSVP for the event and no experience is required. All ISAC asks is that you bring your own gloves to handle the Garlic Mustard with and wear long pants and sturdy shoes.

If you have any questions about the event call Carla Striegel at 812-639-96-28.

Ferdinand State Forest is located at 6583 IN-264, Ferdinand, IN 47532.