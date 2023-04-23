Sylvester A. “Syl” Schaefer, age 89, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

He was born March 18, 1934, in Mariah Hill, Indiana, to John and Anna (Goetz) Schaefer. Syl married Roslyn “Rosie” Lindauer on June 17, 1961, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He worked as a factory foreman and supervisor for DMI Desk Plant in Huntingburg for 40 years. He was a United States Army veteran, a member of the Ferdinand American Legion and color guard, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Syl was an avid card player, hunter, and fisherman; and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie, on January 12, 2021; three brothers, Albert, Edmond, and Alphonse Schaefer; one sister, Agnes Schaefer; and a granddaughter, Kenley Schaefer.

He is survived by eight children, Leroy (Vanessa) Schaefer of Dale, IN, Mark (Della) Schaefer of Benton City, WA, Margaret Shaw of Huntingburg, IN, Carol Richardson of Bedford, KY, Linda (Ron) Martin of Goshen, IN, Karen (Mark) Schwenk of Jasper, IN, Billy (Angie) Schaefer of Huntingburg, IN, and Martha (Darrel) Elmer of Siberia, IN; by eighteen grandchildren, Logan Schaefer, Victoria (Schaefer) Chilcote, Tyler Shaw, Craig Shaw, Anna (Shaw) Rabaey, Josh Richardson, Kameron Richardson, Jordan (Richardson) Anderson, Ryan Martin, Molly Schwenk, Jared Schwenk, Hannah Schwenk, Marissa (Schaefer) Hindman, Riley Schaefer, Danyelle Schaefer, Emily Elmer, Aubrey Elmer, and Dylan Elmer; and eight great-grandchildren, Andew Shaw, Connor Shaw, Ethan Rabaey, Colt Anderson, Cooper Anderson, Parker Hindman, Liam Schaefer, and Carson Shaw.

Funeral services for Sylvester Schaefer will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The Ferdinand American Legion Honor Guard will conduct military graveside rites. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Biju Thomas.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-8:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 23rd. A rosary prayer vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday evening. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com