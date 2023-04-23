Dennis Ray Jackson, age 65, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 9:02 p.m., on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

He was born November 30, 1957, in Evansville, Indiana to Louis and Edna (Bryant) Jackson. Dennis was the past owner and operator of Brick Oven Pizza Restaurants located in Huntingburg, Santa Claus, Jasper, Ireland, and Mitchell. He was always very generous donating pizzas to The Teen Outback and Southridge sports teams. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He loved his three canine companions, Rocco, Monkey, and Ricky. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Randy, and Jack Jackson.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Jackson of Huntingburg, and a sister to whom he was guardian, Lucy Jackson of Huntingburg.

No services will be held at this time. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com