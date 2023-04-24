Dubois County’s bi-annual medication collection day event allows residents the opportunity to get rid of old medications in a safe manner in association with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s national event. Organizers counted a total of 255 local participants at the Jasper State Police Post and St. Anthony and Ireland Fire Department collection sites on Saturday, April 22nd.

Tri-Cap RSVP Director, Rachel Trabant, announced 419.1 pounds of discarded medications along with recycled cardboard and plastic bags. Each of these efforts reduces contamination of our water system and reduces risks for potential, accidental overdose or ingestion of outdated or incorrect medication.

Another local collection date will be set for fall and typically takes place in late October. Citizens can also utilize Dubois County’s 24/7 collection site at the Jasper City Police Department.