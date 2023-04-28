The Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County hosted its annual Ferdinand Garlic Mustard Pull on Wednesday, April 26th, at the Ferdinand State Forest.

The Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County, in cooperation with Friends of Ferdinand State Forest, spent just two hours with fourteen volunteers for the annual pull. A total of 400 pounds of pulled invasive garlic mustard was pulled and placed into 20 bags making the gathering a great success.

If members of the community were unable to make it to Ferdinand State Forest for the annual garlic mustard pull, but are interested in joining efforts to combat the invasive plant, they may reach out to Property Manager Jamie Winner at (812)827-2587 for details about where help is most needed.