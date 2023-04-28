Officers with the Jasper Police Department responded to a Baden Strasse Street address around 8:20 on Thursday night to investigate a reported hit-and-run accident.

Police determined the driver of a 2007 Kia Spectra, later identified as 30-year-old Alexander Casillas of Jasper, failed to notify the owner of a parked vehicle. A conversation with Casillas at his apartment led officers to locate marijuana.

Alexander Casillas was arrested and lodged at the Dubois County Security Center for a Class A Misdemeanor of Possession of Marijuana and a Class B Misdemeanor for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident.