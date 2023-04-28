In observance of National Teacher Appreciation Day, McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate Hoosier teachers by offering a free Egg McMuffin to educators on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

Owners, operators, and crews with the McDonald’s brand honor educators in their communities each year as their way of thanking teachers for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to local youth. Additionally, McDonald’s restaurants host their Outstanding Educator Awards each fall. Since that program’s 2020 inception, local establishments have awarded over $45,000 in cash and prizes to teachers in the community.

A valid teacher ID will be required when educators visit McDonald’s to redeem their free Egg McMuffin on May, 2nd, however, no purchase is necessary. Each Jasper location will be participating in the giveaway and a complete list of locations that will be offering free sandwiches to teachers, while supplies last, is available below.