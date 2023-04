18 WJTS in.form – Cruise Down To Huntingburg This Weekend for the Kiwanis Club Car Show! (4/27/23)

In this episode, Kenny Speed and Vicky Whittaker join Kaitlyn Neukam to discuss the upcoming Kiwanis Club Car Show coming up on Saturday, April 29th, along with other events taking place in town, and the Kiwanis Club and all they do for the Dubois County Community.

