Latest News

NEEDED: Community Help to Grant Wishes for Sick Children Hampton Inn Jasper Earns Brand-Wide Awards Orange County Trooper Earns Prestigious State Award Huntingburg Road Closures for Tuesday, April 25th Body Identified in Warrick County Has Led to Homicide Investigation

Kaitlyn Neukam joins Kelly & Cy of the Dubois County Humane Society to talk about this week’s Pet of the Week, Roxanne.

For more information on Pet Adoptions, or to donate, visit: DuboisCountyHumane.org.

Stock media provided by Pond5.

On By production@wjts.tv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post