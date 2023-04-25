Granted is an Evansville-based nonprofit organization that grants wishes to area children who are fighting terminal and life-threatening conditions within 100 miles of Evansville. The organization has never had a wish request from Dubois County, however, five residents hope to change that.

Amanda Grothouse, Gillian Blessinger, Jay Hamlin, John Edmister, and Megan Wehr have signed up to rappel down a 9-story building on Saturday, April 29th, to raise awareness and funds for Granted. Dubbed the D.C Heroes, the team has currently raised $3,500 of an $8,000 goal to participate in the event. They need an additional $5,000 by this Saturday to continue the support of Wish Children.

Granted is a unique organization due to their service to Wish children and their families beyond the granted wish. The Beyond the Wish program offers ten focus areas of assistance with support groups, inclusive events, and resources for families who are enduring a crisis.

Please consider following the link provided below to support the mission of Granted and the D.C. Heroes.

https://p2p.onecause.com/ote4granted2023/team/dc-heroes