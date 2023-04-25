Hampton Inn Jasper has been distinguished with a Conrad Achievement Award and a Brighter Together – A Hamptonality Award for 2022.

Quality score rankings determined by overall service, problem resolution, hospitality to guests, room cleanliness, and overall satisfaction earn the top 1% of brand hotels The Conrad Achievement. Hampton Inn Jasper was named the second-highest ranking Hampton by Hilton out of 1,335 locations and number 3 out of 2,348 total ranked Hampton properties.

Guest feedback metrics from overall service, feeling welcomed, problem resolution, and cleanliness are used to score Hampton hotels. Locations that earn the top rating in each region are recognized with The Brighter Together – A Hamptonality Award. Hampton Inn Jasper earned this honor for the entirety of the United States and Canada.

General Manager, Mary Mehringer, praised her team and expressed pride in the hard work put into earning these awards. Hampton by Hilton serves 2,765 properties in 33 territories and countries around the world.