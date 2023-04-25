A select group of 23 officers was recently honored by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) as part of the state’s Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) program. Involved participants of DRE undergo specialized training to recognize impairment in drivers under the influence of drugs with the goal of reducing impaired driving and making Indiana roads safer.

The eighth annual DRE awards ceremony this past March included the presentation of 20 Longevity Awards, 2 DRE Performance Awards, DRE of the Year, and DRE Instructor of the Year Awards.

A high honor, the DRE Performance of the Year Award is presented to two officers who have conducted the most DRE evaluations in the past year. Orange County Trooper, Noah Ewing, earned this achievement by utilizing his DRE skills in 27 evaluations.

Ewing’s service with the Indiana State Police has earned several accolades in recent years. In 2019 Trooper Noah Ewing earned the Life Award for 72 impaired driving arrests, landing him 5th overall for the entire Hoosier state, and was also named Jasper District Trooper of the Year as well as the Jasper District’s Top OWI Trooper that year. Ewing is a Pennsylvania native and November 2015 graduate of the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in its 75th class.

Our sincere congratulations and gratitude are extended to Trooper Noah Ewing for his achievements in the field and commitment to keeping Hoosier communities safe.