The City of Huntingburg has advised that Medical Arts Drive and 17th Street will undergo gas valve replacement work today. As a result, Medical Arts Drive, between 17th and 19th Streets, and 17th Street, from Leland Drive to US 231, will be closed until approximately 3:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate travel routes. More information is available by calling Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at (812)683-2211 or by email to rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.

