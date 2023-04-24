Monday with The Mayor, A Tribute to Don Winkler, Mayor of Rockport – 18 WJTS (4/24/23)

Since his time as Mayor of Rockport started in 2019, Don Winkler has been a frequent guest on the 18 WJTS segment, “Monday With The Mayor”.

With the recent news of Don’s passing, we wanted to share one last MWTM with everyone, to highlight how great of a person Don was.

Obituary from Boultinghouse Funeral Home’s website:

“Donnie was born in Rockport, Indiana on November 25, 1946, to the late Martin and Dorothy (Vance) Winkler. He attended Rockport Church of the Nazarene and was a member of Rockport Masonic Lodge #112, where he was a Past Master. He was also a member of the Hadi Shrine and Scottish Rite and had served on the Spencer County Fair Board for many years. Donnie was a graduate of Rockport High School class of 1964. He went on to study electronics and was hired by RCA after graduating from college. In 1966, he joined the National Guard and was a member of Rockport American Legion Post 254. Donnie has worn many hats over the years, most recently as the Republican Mayor of the City of Rockport, Indiana.

In his younger days, he was a farmer alongside his father, had owned and operated Don’s Drive-In, owned an automotive and trucking parts store, and worked as a riverboat cook, just to name a few. Donnie is survived by his wife, Peggy, whom he married on April 29, 1967; his sons, Jon Winkler and his wife, Autumn; Terry Winkler and his fiancé, Caroline; Eric Winkler and his wife, Nikki; Joe Winkler and his wife, Samantha; his grandchildren, Martin, Coltin, Jace, Asa, Reagan, Carlee, Cayne, Oliver, Hank, Stephanie, Christyn, Connor, Jacob, Samantha, Hunter, Zachary, Isaiah, Olivia, Shyla, Emberly, and one great grandson on the way; his nephews, Mark and Derek Allen.”