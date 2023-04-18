Latest News

Body Identified in Warrick County Has Led to Homicide Investigation Focus on Survivors: National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Medication Take-Back Event Results Duff Road Closure Announced Two-Vehicle Accident Leaves Both a Total Loss

In this episode, Eric Herndon & Kyle Rupert join Kaitlyn Neukam to discuss the upcoming Jasper Chalk Walk put on by Jasper Community Arts.

Stock media provided by Pond5.

You can find past in.forms here or on our YouTube page.

On By production@wjts.tv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post