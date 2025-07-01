In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Taylor Blackgrove, Miss Dubois County 2025, and Kinley Schnell, Teen Miss Dubois County 2025, to celebrate their recent win of the 2025 Dubois County 4-H Fair Miss & Teen Miss Pageants, what the pageant was like for each of them, their experience in the Dubois County 4-H Program, and what they are looking forward to for the 2025 Dubois County 4-H Fair, happening on July 14th-18th, 2025 at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds.

