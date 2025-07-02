Kimball recently announced that on August 14th they will be hosting a community open house at their corporate headquarters. Guests will have the chance to take a tour of the campus and see how Kimball designs, tests, and utilizes its furniture within their own headquarters. Guests will also learn about Kimball’s history and meet those who work there.

“As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we reflect with pride on where we began, how we’ve evolved, and what is yet to come,” said Kourtney Smith, Chief Operating Officer for Kimball International. “From the start, our journey has been driven by entrepreneurial spirit, dedicated people, and strong community ties. Through decades of innovation, one thing has remained constant, our commitment to craftsmanship and creating products that inspire. We are excited to celebrate 75 years of excellence, partnership, and progress as we continue building on our legacy.”

4pm – 6pm (EST) – Open House

4pm, 4:30pm, & 5:30pm – Guided Tours

5pm – Brief Remarks