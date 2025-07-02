The Orange County Community Foundation has awarded a $3,500 grant to the Orange County Recycling Co-op to support the purchase of a much-needed new box truck. The funding was presented Tuesday, July 1, as part of the foundation’s unrestricted grant cycle.

The Recycling Co-op, along with Friends of Recycling, provides free recycling services to residents throughout Orange County, relying on more than 300 volunteer hours each month. However, their current truck, which is used to collect cardboard and other recyclables, is in poor condition, frequently breaking down and lacking a functioning back door.

Donations to support the purchase of a new truck can be sent to Friends of Recycling at PO Box 515, Paoli, IN 47454.