As Indiana residents prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to search for unclaimed property that could add extra funds to their holiday celebrations.

According to Rokita’s office, many residents may have unclaimed wages, commissions, refunds, overpayments, or contents from safety deposit boxes waiting to be reclaimed. Examples include unclaimed credit card balances, cell phone bill overpayments, and unused BMV payments.

Hoosiers are advised to keep thorough records of bank accounts, utility deposits, and stock certificates, and to cash checks promptly to avoid losing track of funds. Residents can check for unclaimed property at IndianaUnclaimed.gov, text CLAIM to 46220, or contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.