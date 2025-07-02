Latest News

Martin Co. Foundation Awards CALL Funds for Event Gear Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Exhibiting Kevin Titzer Recycled Sculpture “From Pillar to Post” Jasper Parklands Prairie Walk Set for Next Wednesday Jasper Holdings Acquires Jenkins Holdings Inc. Jasper Chamber Announces Upcoming Ribbon-Cutting Events

As Indiana residents prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to search for unclaimed property that could add extra funds to their holiday celebrations.

According to Rokita’s office, many residents may have unclaimed wages, commissions, refunds, overpayments, or contents from safety deposit boxes waiting to be reclaimed. Examples include unclaimed credit card balances, cell phone bill overpayments, and unused BMV payments.

Hoosiers are advised to keep thorough records of bank accounts, utility deposits, and stock certificates, and to cash checks promptly to avoid losing track of funds. Residents can check for unclaimed property at IndianaUnclaimed.gov, text CLAIM to 46220, or contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post