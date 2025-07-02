The Four Rivers Forestry Committee is inviting the public to a free presentation, “Bringing Back Good Fire,” on Tuesday, July 8, at 6 p.m. EDT at the Jasper Parklands Pavilion, located at 800 West 15th Street in Jasper.

Guest speakers include Kat Shay, forest ecologist and Project Coordinator for the Hardwood Ecosystem Experiment, and Olivia Fry, Southwest Indiana Farm Bill Biologist with Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. Shay will discuss research findings from the 100-year Hardwood Ecosystem Experiment study in southcentral Indiana, highlighting the ecological benefits of prescribed fire and its historical use in the eastern United States. Fry will speak about the benefits of prescribed fire for habitat management across southern Indiana and the central hardwoods region.

Attendees will also learn about the fall 2024 prescribed burn conducted at the Jasper Parklands. No RSVPs are required. For more information, contact Judi Brown at 812-631-4904 or JBrown@abcbirds.org.