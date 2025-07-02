The Jasper Police Department’s Communications Center is welcoming two team members to new roles. Natasha Durcholz, who has served as a part-time Telecommunicator for over a year, has joined the center full-time. Her dedication and professionalism have been recognized as valuable assets to the team.

Additionally, Beth Herald has returned to the Communications Center as a part-time Telecommunicator after previously serving full-time for over 14 years. Her extensive experience and knowledge are welcomed back to the department.

Both Durcholz and Herald are recognized for their exceptional skills and commitment to serving the City of Jasper.