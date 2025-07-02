The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced a series of upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremonies to celebrate local businesses and projects. The schedule is as follows, though dates and times are subject to change:

Monday, July 14 at 11:00 a.m. – The Good Find, located at 716 West 6th Street in Jasper.

Thursday, July 24 at 11:00 a.m. – The Glockenspiel at the Schnitzelbank Restaurant.

Friday, August 1 at 9:30 a.m. – Memorial Hospital's re-branding event at 800 West 9th Street, near the entrance area.

Monday, August 11 at 1:00 p.m. – Jasper Garage Doors, located at 4195 Mannheim Road in Jasper.

The Chamber encourages community members to attend these events in support of local businesses and organizations.