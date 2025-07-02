The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced a series of upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremonies to celebrate local businesses and projects. The schedule is as follows, though dates and times are subject to change:
- Monday, July 14 at 11:00 a.m. – The Good Find, located at 716 West 6th Street in Jasper.
- Thursday, July 24 at 11:00 a.m. – The Glockenspiel at the Schnitzelbank Restaurant.
- Friday, August 1 at 9:30 a.m. – Memorial Hospital’s re-branding event at 800 West 9th Street, near the entrance area.
- Monday, August 11 at 1:00 p.m. – Jasper Garage Doors, located at 4195 Mannheim Road in Jasper.
The Chamber encourages community members to attend these events in support of local businesses and organizations.
You must be logged in to post a comment.