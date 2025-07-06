The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship team announced it has been awarded $6,251,973 in federal grants to grow Registered Apprenticeships Programs (RAP) across the state.

These awards come as part of the U.S. Department of Labor’s nearly $84 million investment in 50 states and territories to expand apprenticeship capacity nationwide.

Indiana’s grant includes:

$1,281,731 in base formula funding to bolster existing apprenticeship infrastructure.

$4,970,242 in competitive expansion grants aimed at launching new apprenticeship models and reducing barriers for employers.

This latest infusion of funding will accelerate RAP efforts and support Governor Braun’s vision of a better future for Hoosiers. Apprenticeship models give the jobholder hands on experience through upskilling while receiving scheduled wage increases, and in return, employers boast a talent pipeline to a more skilled workforce.

To learn more information about Registered Apprenticeships, visit in.gov/dwd/owbla/.