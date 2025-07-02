Jasper Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Weller Truck, Diesel USA Group, D&W Diesel, Jasper Innovative Solutions, Jasper Electric Motors, and Jer-Den Plastics, has announced its acquisition of Jenkins Holdings, Inc. (“Jenkins” or “Jenkins Plumbing”).

Founded over thirty years ago, Jenkins Plumbing began as a traditional plumbing contractor and has become the leading presence of installations in the Southeast’s rapidly growing single-family housing market.

Jenkins is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, with regional branches in Augusta (GA), Townsend (GA),

Jacksonville (FL), Hardeeville (SC), Charleston (SC), Columbia (SC), Greenville (SC), Myrtle Beach (SC),

and Wilmington (NC).

Amid the sustained shortage of single-family housing in the Southeast, Jenkins is well-positioned to expand its footprint in Florida and other surrounding markets, building on its significant presence in the region.

Jenkins’ growth builds on the foundation established by founders, Mike and Mark Jenkins, and has continued under the leadership of Britt Jenkins, who will remain in his role as President.