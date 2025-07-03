In this episode, Amanda Tempel is joined by Kyle Rupert, Executive Director of Jasper Arts, to discuss the Jasper Arts’ 50th Anniversary Performance Season, and which well-known artists will be stopping by the Jasper Arts Center to perform this coming year.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, July 5, at 10 a.m. Eastern and can be purchased at https://www.jasperarts.org/ or at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Arts Wing box office, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 812-482-3070.

https://youtu.be/wHtJwJIricc