Willa Mae Underhill, age 87, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 8:39 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Willa was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 9, 1935, to Edwin and Gertrude (Merkel) Heldman. She married Claude J. Underhill on October 8, 1955, and he preceded her in death on May 24, 1993.

She worked at Jasper Table Company for several years.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana.

Surviving are one son, Eugene “Geno” (Andrea) Underhill, Washington, IN, two grandchildren, Clint (Jen) Underhill, Washington, IN, and Margo (Josh) Lantz, Fishers, IN, and six great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are two sisters, LaVerne Holst and Jeannie Messmer, and one brother, James Heldman.

A funeral service for Willa Mae Underhill will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. Fr. John Brosmer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper or to St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana.

