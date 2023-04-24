Indiana Conservation Officers have released the identity of the body found in Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in northwest Warrick County on Saturday morning as Manuel Eduardo Heaton, 27, of Evansville.

This death is being investigated as a homicide. A joint investigation is being conducted by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and detectives from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. Indiana State Police, Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office, Boonville Fire Department, and the Warrick County Coroner’s Office are assisting in this investigation.

Heaton’s remains were found by a passerby at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area of St. Johns Road and Kansas Road, near the Scaup Pit.

Detectives are requesting anyone with information to contact the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at 812-897-6180.