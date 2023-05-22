Audrey L. Wagner, age 40, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 11:18 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Audrey was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 26, 1982, to Kenneth and Darlene (Boehm) Schepers. She married Ryan Wagner on September 17, 2005, in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.

She was a 2001 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School. She then attended and earned a degree from Vincennes University.

Audrey was a marketing manager for MasterBrand Cabinets, where she had worked for over 10 years.

She was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

She enjoyed reading, camping, spending time at the beach, and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her husband, Ryan Wagner, Jasper, IN, two sons, Carter and Jace Wagner, her parents, Kenny and Darlene Schepers, Celestine, IN, two sisters, Stephanie (Adam) Millay, Philpot, KY, and April (Greg) Brescher, Ireland, IN, her father-in-law, Ronald Wagner, Jasper, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her mother-in-law, Donna Wagner, maternal grandparents, Karl and Mildred Boehm, and paternal grandparents, Othmar and Marie Schepers.

A funeral service for Audrey L. Wagner will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. Ryan Stiles will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.