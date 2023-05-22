Kenneth E. Heim, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Ken was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 23, 1942, to Anthony “Tony” and Aurelia (Lampert) Heim. He married Rosemary Schmitt on January 25, 1964, in St Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

He was a 1960 graduate of Jasper High School.

Ken served in the National Guard and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, the Jasper German Club, the Kiwanis Club, the Holy Name Society, and an officer for the Jasper Football Booster Club.

He retired as a construction manager after 47 years for Krempp Construction.

Ken enjoyed fishing, hunting, tennis, gardening, landscaping, boating, dancing, and spending time with his family, grandchildren, and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rosemary Heim, Jasper, four children; Bryan (Chrissy) Heim, Indianapolis, Tammy (John) Powers, Melbourne, FL, Ranae (Craig) Hale, Indianapolis, and Kurt (Valerie) Heim, Jasper, 9 grandchildren; Kendall, Morgan, Karsyn, and Chase Heim, Jonah Powers, Kennedy and Kash Hale, Kaden, and Kierstin Heim, and one sister, Mary Jane Fleck.

He is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, William “Bill” Fleck.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth E. Heim will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner downtown funeral home and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday. A rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m. prior to the Friday visitation.

Thank you to Dr. Dawkins, Emily Leinenbach, Memorial Hospital staff, and Brookside caregivers for the kind and loving care given to Ken. Additional thanks go out to Fr. John Brosmer and the staff of St. Joseph Parish.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Kenneth and Rosemary Heim endowment for the repair and preservation of St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the Jasper German Club Endowment.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.