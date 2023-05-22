Theresia E. Seitz, age 88, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:10 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Theresia was born in Mentor, Indiana, on January 18, 1935, to Omer and Esther (Rohleder) Whaley. She married Walter Seitz on January 20, 1955, in Birdseye, Indiana. He preceded her in death on September 7, 1990.

She was a 1953 graduate of Birdseye High School.

She was a homemaker.

She was a member of the Crosspoint Fellowship Baptist Church, Jasper Moose, and a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary, where she had been chaplain, poppy chairman, and president. She was a member of the Republican Central Committee and was a 42-year member of the Dubois County 4-H Fair, where she was on the council, a leader, and on the poultry committee for many years.

Theresia was an avid sports fan and loved all sports, listening to country music, researching and working on genealogy, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are three children, Sheila (Randy) Wilson, Doug (Karen) Seitz, and Brian (Patty) Seitz, all of Jasper, IN, six grandchildren, Derick, Jared, and Alex Wilson, Nathan, Nicole, and Michelle Seitz, four great-grandchildren, Van and Ruby Wilson, and Kennedy and Lincoln Seitz.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Carl Neukam.

A funeral service for Theresia E. Seitz will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in the Crosspoint Fellowship Baptist Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crosspoint Fellowship Baptist Church in Jasper, Indiana, or to a favorite charity.

