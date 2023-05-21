St. Henry, Ind. – The St. Henry Heinrichsdorf Fest is set to take place Friday, June 9th, and Saturday, June 10th.

The Fest will have Food and drinks available, including barbeque chicken, pork chop and fried chicken dinners, burgers, and a beer garden.

All food stands and the beer garden will open starting at 5:30 PM on Friday and 5:00 PM on Saturday. The Dinners will cost $12 for ¼ Dinners and $14 for ½ Dinners.

Live Entertainment will be performing both nights from 7 PM – 12 AM with DJ Tech Tunes on stage on Friday and Eighty-Sixt playing on Saturday.

Saturday multiple events will take place including a Tractor Show, A Kiddie Pedal Pull, and The Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Cornhole Tourney.

There are also activities for children including a bounce house, Nerf gun shoot, ring toss, and duck pond.