Jasper, Ind. – The Jasper Municipal Gas Department will be starting a gas line extension project on Tuesday, May 23rd in the Grassland Hills area.

Areas affected will be 29th St. and Bittersweet Dr. to 31st, and 31st St. to Lakeside Dr. The project is expected to take about one week to complete, and homeowners should not experience any interruption in gas service during this time.

For any additional questions regarding this project, please contact Jasper Gas and Water Department at 812-482-5252.