Dubois County Museum Teen Leadership program has announced a teen youth leadership pilot summer program, where county teens are invited to learn about running a museum, running a business, and also support future plans with ideas!

They are looking for teens, 9th-senior year to apply now for this special program! Candidates who wish to volunteer will be chosen and applications must be in by Wednesday, May 31, 2023. 20 Volunteers will be notified of their acceptance by Friday, June 2nd.

Training for all participants: Monday, June 5th, 1:30-4 p.m. at the Museum

Teens will be involved with entry area greetings, giving tours of favorite areas, learning about the business side of running our museum, working on videos to advertise, fun competitions, marketing, and advertising discussions as well. They will work together to promote and run our museum under supervision from 4-6 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 6th – July 13th.

Program Kicks Off: Tuesday and Thursday opening 4-6 p.m. June 6th- July 13th, 2023. 12 days, 2 hours each session, 24 hours + training, 30-hour volunteer opportunity.

Prizes will be given away through this program, which will be 6 weeks in duration. They are also seeking adult volunteers, business sponsors, and donations to fund the program and prizes too!

You may call to discuss the program, call 812-630-5924 and our board member, Vicki Wiederkehr can answer questions. Email css@cardinalss01.com for application details or questions related to the program. The museum has blank applications at the door for both volunteers and teens. The Museum office assistant, Stacy Buhr l, can also answer questions.

A sneak peek about their AWESOME partnership with the Bombers for FREE baseball tickets for teens for select games! The tickets will be given away for the following games: June 6th, 13th, 15th, 20th, 21st, 29th, and July 5th, 9th, 18th, and 20th. We appreciate the Dubois County Bombers for this opportunity!