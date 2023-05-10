Cynthia “Cindi” L. Lemen, 70, of Santa Claus, passed away on Tuesday, May 9th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Cindi was born January 10, 1953 in Huntingburg to Elmer “Billy” and Clarissa (Mehling) Fischer. She married Steven Lemen on September 16, 1978, at Lincoln State Park. Cindi was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish where she served on the Parish Council of St. Joseph, Dale, prior to the merger. She was a Certified Cardiovascular Case Manager at Deaconess Hospital, where she served as a Registered Nurse for 35 years.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Lemen of Santa Claus; two sons, Joshua (Brandy) Lemen of Jasper and Tyler (Jordan) Lemen of Hoover, AL; daughter, Stephanie (Michael) Hawes of Newburgh and a step-son, Trevor Lemen of Santa Claus; two sisters, Shirley (Gerhard) Hackman of Huntingburg and Carmen Fischer of St. Meinrad; one brother, Samuel (Laura) Fischer of Pendleton, KY; eleven grandchildren. Along with her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by brothers, David and Timothy Fischer.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 10:00 AM CT at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Santa Claus. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 12th at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 3-7:00 PM CT and also on Saturday at the church from 9:00 AM CT until time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com