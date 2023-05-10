Green Drinks 812 is a gathering event for anyone interested in conversations about sustainable living, conservation, the environment, and climate challenges. It is an opportunity to network with others in the community with similar interests.

Join us for our next meeting event Tuesday, May 16th at St. Benedict’s Brew Works in Ferdinand, 860 E 10th St. We will meet from 6-8 pm Eastern/ 5-7 pm Central. Our guest speaker this month is Greg Painter, Director of Sustainability at Jasper Group. Check out the Green Drinks 812 Facebook event page for more information. You can also contact organizers Danni Schaust at info@dharmawithdanni.com or Mark Nowotarski at 148markn@gmail.com with any questions.

Green Drinks 812 is one of the newest chapters of Green Drinks International with over 350 cities worldwide. Green Drink chapters meet once a month. These informal sessions bring a mixture of people who are environmentally minded. The meetings are very simple and unstructured where people can share their thoughts and ideas with others. For more information on Green Drinks International go to www.greendrinks.org.