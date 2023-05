Huntingburg VFW Post 2366 will hold Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 29, 2023 at the following locations and times.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery at 8:30 a.m.

the Fairmount Cemetery at 9 a.m.

Mayo Cemetery in Duff at 9:30 a.m.

At 10 a.m. members will meet at Veterans Monument Park on 14th St. in Huntingburg near the Event Center.

All times are approximate.