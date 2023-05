Memorial Day Honors will be conducted by VFW Post 673 and American Legion Post 147 on May 29, 2023. All times are approximate. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to be at the locations early.

Fairview Jasper: 9:00 a.m.

Shiloh Jasper: 9:20 a.m.

Saint Mary’s Ireland: 9:40 a.m.

Saint John’s Lutheran: 10:10 a.m.

Portersville: 10:40 a.m.

Saint Paul Lutheran Haysville: 11:00 a.m.

Crystal: 11:30 a.m.

Saint Raphael’s Dubois: 11:50 a.m.

Enlow Jasper: 12:20 p.m.