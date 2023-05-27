The Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool and Splash Park opens for the season today, Saturday, May 27, at 1:00 p.m. The pool and splash park are located within Huntingburg City Park at 1st and Cherry Streets.

Pool hours are Monday through Friday from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. Daily admission is $4 per person. Children ages 4 and under are free. Coupon booklets containing 20 tickets may be purchased for $50.

The splash park is available with the price of pool admission during pool hours. Admission to the splash park is free to the public Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Swimming lessons will be offered throughout the summer as well. Sign-ups will take place on a first come, first serve basis beginning, Saturday, May 27 at 1:00 p.m. Swim lessons can be scheduled by calling the Pool Front Desk at (812) 683-5600.

Water Aerobics will be offered on Wednesdays from 7:00-8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00-11:30 a.m. The cost is $3 per class. Punch cards are available for 10 sessions for $20.

Due to staff shortages this summer, the pool will not be available to rent for private pool parties.

For more information, please contact Dale Payne, Parks & Recreation Department Superintendent, at (812) 683-3622 or by email at dpayne@huntingburg-in.gov.