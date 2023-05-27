Indiana State Police and area law enforcement agencies are participating in the “Click it or Ticket” enforcement campaign through the Memorial Day weekend and would like to remind all motorists the importance of doing their part to help ensure everyone’s safety.

Troopers will be watching for unrestrained passengers in cars and trucks and for dangerous and impaired drivers. Overtime enforcement is made available with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funds administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

Troopers are offering the following safety tips:

Ensure you are rested before driving. A fatigued driver is a dangerous driver.

Follow other vehicles at a safe distance.

Always utilize your turn signals when changing lanes and when turning.

Avoid “hanging out” in the left lane unless you are actively passing or preparing to make a nearby left turn.

Avoid driving while distracted.

Ensure everyone is properly buckled up.

Don’t drink and drive. If you are going to drink, please have a designated driver.

If you observe a possible impaired driver, the Indiana State Police encourages motorists to contact 911 immediately. Please be prepared to give a description of the vehicle, license plate number, location, and direction of travel.