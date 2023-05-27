Roland Arthur “Art” Potts, age 70, of Huntingburg, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.

He was born on August 11, 1952 in Rochester, New York to Clifford P. and Phyllis (Myers) Potts. He married Jan Wendholt on September 23, 1989 at St. Paul’s Church in Santa Claus.

He was a veteran of the United States Army. Art was a truck driver for 46 years and was proud that he had driven over 9 million miles, through 48 states and in 3 countries.

He was a member of Redemption Christian Church, the Dubois County Masonic Lodge #520 F&Am, Hadi Shriner Roadsters, Hadi Shrine Van Transportation to St. Louis, and the Y.M.I. Club. Art loved spending time with his family and friends, golfing, and going to Florida with his wife and best friend, Jan. He was so proud of all of his grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son; and a brother-in-law, Julian Huffman.

He is survived by his wife, Jan Potts; his children, Beth (Aaron) Pfister of Jasper, Kristin (Paul) Mathies of Evansville, Logan (Janessa) Potts of Jasper, Mike (Maranda) Richardson of Bloomington; three siblings, Sandy Huffman of Bloomfield, Jay (Sue) Potts of Walkerton, Polly (Steve) Lawyer of Elnora; seven grandsons, Sawyer and Hudson Pfister, Max, Turner and Lane Mathies, Reed and Quinn Richardson; nieces and nephews.

The Dubois County Masonic Lodge will conduct memorial rites beginning at 6:00 p.m.on Tuesday, May 30th at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Pastor Ryan Stiles will officiate the funeral service immediately following.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the service. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com