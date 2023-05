From The WJTS Vault: Memorial Day Service in front of the Jasper Courthouse (2007)

The somber celebration of Memorial Day 2007, located on the square of Downtown Jasper.

Digitized via VHS tape.

For more “blast-from-the-past” moments presented by 18 WJTS, check out our website: https://wjts.tv/category/news/from-the-wjts-vault/